Louise M. (DiCisco) Barrasso, 98, of Exeter, formerly of Pennside, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Berkshire Commons. She was the wife of the late John A. Barrasso, Jr., who passed away in 2005. Born in Union Bridge, MD, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Maria (Spina) DiCisco. She was a graduate of both Reading High School and McCann Business School and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Louise was the manager at John Barrasso Contracting Company for many years. She was recognized by the State of Pennsylvania to have voted consecutively in every election for over 60 years. Louise is survived by her sons: Dr. John A. Barrasso, Casper, WY, Michael J. Barrasso, Aurora, CO and Robert J. Barrasso, Wernersville; and four grandchildren: Aimee Barrasso, CO, Peter Barrasso, MI, Emma Barrasso, OH and Samantha Barrasso, Denver, CO. She is predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 9:30 am in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Chapel of Resurrection, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Memorial Fund, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com