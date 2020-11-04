1/1
Louise Barrasso
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise M. (DiCisco) Barrasso, 98, of Exeter, formerly of Pennside, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Berkshire Commons. She was the wife of the late John A. Barrasso, Jr., who passed away in 2005. Born in Union Bridge, MD, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Maria (Spina) DiCisco. She was a graduate of both Reading High School and McCann Business School and was a member of St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Louise was the manager at John Barrasso Contracting Company for many years. She was recognized by the State of Pennsylvania to have voted consecutively in every election for over 60 years. Louise is survived by her sons: Dr. John A. Barrasso, Casper, WY, Michael J. Barrasso, Aurora, CO and Robert J. Barrasso, Wernersville; and four grandchildren: Aimee Barrasso, CO, Peter Barrasso, MI, Emma Barrasso, OH and Samantha Barrasso, Denver, CO. She is predeceased by four brothers and two sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 9:30 am in St. Catharine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Chapel of Resurrection, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catharine of Siena R.C.C. Memorial Fund, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lutz Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 4, 2020
Morning Stars Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved