More Obituaries for Louise Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise C. (Viering) Miller

Louise C. (Viering) Miller Obituary
Louise C. (Viering) Miller Louise C. Miller (Viering), 94, of Reading, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the loving wife for over 50 years to the late Paul G. Miller, who passed away September 24, 2005. Born in Temple, Pa., Louise was the daughter of the late Laurence W. Viering Sr., and Florence A. (Stoudt) Viering. She is survived by her children: Neal G. Miller, husband of Maureen, of Rehoboth Beach, Brian P. Miller, husband of Donna, of Mohrsville, and Claire Stednitz, wife of Jack, of Wyomissing. Also surviving Louise are her seven loving grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Judith R. Fritz. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her sibilings: Florence A. Brown, Margaret Dean, Louis F. Viering and Laurence W. Viering Jr. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes, Hampden Heights, 1605 Rockland Street, Reading, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends and family at Bean Funeral Homes, on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment will held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
