Louise H. Gross, 88, of Windsor Twp., passed away

Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Fern A. Gross, who passed away in 2004.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Howard A. and Grace I. (Smith) Hill. She graduated in 1948 from Pennsbury High School. She worked as a school nurse in the Pennsbury School District for about 15 years until she retired. She had been a member of St. James United Methodist Church, Tulsa, Okla., and had attended The Bridge Church, Windsor Twp. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion, Red Hat Society, Broken Arrow, Okla., and the St. James Quilt Ministry. She enjoyed reading and regularly attending the Tulsa

Signature Symphony.

She is survived by two sons, James A. Gross, husband of Melanie, Broken Arrow, Okla., and Jay A Gross, husband of Jean, Drum, Pa.; two daughters, Jerri L. (Gross) Yobb, wife of Joseph, Windsor Twp., and Jill L. (Gross) Foust, wife of Thomas, Fallsington, Pa.; 10 grandchildren: JoAnn, wife of Thomas, Joseph, husband of Marianne, Adam, husband of Donna, Daniel, husband of Heather, Rachel, wife of John, Matthew, Rebecca, Sarah, wife of Kevin, Thomas (TJ),

significant other of Christine, and Samuel, husband of

Victoria; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Raymond Hill, husband of Bonnie, Longmont, Colo.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be held next Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport, PA 19533. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home. For online

condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



