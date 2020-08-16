1/
Louise Iannuzzo
Louise H. (Henninger) Iannuzzo, 95, passed away on Friday August 14, 2020 in her residence at Elmcroft, Exeter. She was the widow of the late John J. Iannuzzo, with whom she had shared 39 years of marriage. Born in Mahanoy City, Louise was a child of the late Harry Henninger and Ann (Pucella) Henninger Cutillo. Louise held many jobs that kept her entertained throughout the years, but her primary focus was her children. She loved to get all dolled up every day, and she enjoyed modeling clothing at Pomeroy’s Department store. She loved shopping, dancing, and seeing movies or plays. During her time with John, she enjoyed hunting. In her later years, she became the hunting camp mother to John’s hunting buddies. Louise never lost her appreciation for a good margarita. She will be remembered by her children: Thomas H. Curtier, husband of Terri, of Catonsville, MD; Michael L. Curtier of Satellite Beach, FL; and Karen A. Messner of Reading; her grandchildren: Christine (Curtier) Cluelow, wife of Rich, of Elverson; Bridgette (Curtier) Benner, wife of Howdy, of Coatesville; Michelle (Curtier) Williams, wife of Mick, of Debary, FL; Lisa (Ott) Scheffler of Kutztown; Tisha Ott of Wellsboro; and Janelle (Ott) Keith of Orangeburg, SC. Louise is also survived by her great grandchildren: Marena, Julia, Amelia, George, Zachary, Austin, Hailey, and Tiffany; her great-great grandchildren: Taleah, Liana, Laney, Savannah, Giovanni, and Dominic; her step granddaughter Janelle, and her step great grandson Dominic. In lieu of flowers, Louise’s family asks that contributions in her memory be offered to Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. A prayer service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 8 PM at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to call from 6 PM until the start of services at the funeral home. Louise will be entombed at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 W Neversink Rd, Reiffton, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 AM. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
AUG
18
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
AUG
19
Entombment
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.Prayers surrounding your family.
Michele Kovaleski
Friend
