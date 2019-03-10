Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise (Raymond) Kaas.

Louise Kaas passed peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the age of 90.

She was preceded in death by her first

husband, William Mann, in 1974, and by her second husband, Joseph Kaas, in 2006. Born in Pottstown, she was the oldest of five children born to the late Michael Raymond and Anna Cieri. She grew up in Pottstown's "south end" and cherished the many friends and memories made there. She graduated from Pottstown High School in 1947. Louise worked for many years as a legal secretary and later as a bookkeeper and secretary for her late husband's business.

She is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Mann), wife of Mark Levandowski, of Birdsboro; and two grandchildren, Eric Levandowski, fiancé of Heather Ford, of Lafayette Hill; and Maura Levandowski, of Philadelphia. Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Joan (Kaas) Hall, of Reading; and Jane (Kaas) Tice, of Sarasota, Florida. There are four step-grandchildren: Josie, Rachel, Alyssa and Joe; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by a brother, Michael

Raymond, of Stowe; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Rita Makros and Ida Raymond; and a brother, Julius Raymond.

As a young adult, Louise loved music and dancing at Sunnybrook Ballroom. Later she enjoyed playing tennis, attending lectures and traveling. She was a passionate

football fan of the Eagles and Penn State, an avid reader and a history buff. Louise was very interested in current events and kept her busy family well-informed. She was an excellent cook and baker and loved to prepare food for

family, neighbors and friends. Her greatest joy was

spending time with her family. Louise was especially proud of her grandchildren and would share their accomplishments with anyone willing to listen. She was the matriarch of her extended family and kept in touch with them and her network of friends across the country.

Louise spent her later years living in Berks County where she developed new friendships with her neighbors. Later while living at Keystone Villa, she reconnected with former classmates and old friends. Her last year was spent at Phoebe Berks where she enjoyed the outdoor areas and the views of South Mountain. The family wishes to thank all the dedicated caregivers and volunteers who were part of Louise's life over the past several years.

Louise touched many lives with her caring and generous spirit. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will live on in our hearts and always be remembered.

Funeral services will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Guency Isaac will officiate.

Interment will follow in Saint Aloysius Cemetery, Lower Pottsgrove Township. Family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30-11:00 a.m.

Donations may be made to Mary's Shelter, 615 Kenhorst Blvd., Reading, PA 19611 in memory of Mrs. Louise Kaas.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



