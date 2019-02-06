Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise (Bryan) Kemp.

M. Louise Kemp, 83, of Wyomissing, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, in her home.

She was the wife of George A. Kemp Sr., who passed away on August 31, 1999.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Wolfe Bryan and Marie (Becker) Bryan. Louise graduated from Reading High School in 1953 and was very active in local theaters, once appearing on American Bandstand. She loved gardening and was a devoted mother. Her first priority was always her family.

Louise is survived by her son, Erich B., husband of Robin, Wyomissing; her daughter, Robin Lee Kemp, Cochranville; and four grandchildren: Tanya, Nicole, Ryan and Chad.

She is predeceased by one son, George A. Jr.

Services are private. Contributions may be made to

- Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



