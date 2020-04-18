|
Louise M. Petroski, 87, of West Lawn, passed away at Berks Heim on Friday, April 17. Louise was born in , on February 10, 1933, a daughter of the late Mildred (Potteiger) and John Pauley. She was the widow of John W. Petroski who predeceased her in 2018. They were married for 64 years. She is survived by 2 brothers William Pauley widower of Patricia Pauley of Fleetwood and John Pauley husband of Cathy Pauley of Reading, along with Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Agnes Mull. A member of Hope Lutheran Church. She loved traveling with her husband and making crafts which she gave to family and friends. Internment will be private at Forest Hills Memorial Park Mt. Penn, PA. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020