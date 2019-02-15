Louise (Frabriso) Pettyjohn, 91, of Exeter Township, passed away February 13, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

Her husband, Joseph C. Pettyjohn, died

December 29, 1987.

Born in Kennett Square, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Mary (Fata) Frabriso.

She was a graduate of Kennett Consolidated High School.

Louise was a member of St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Penn.

She was a member of the Reading Liederkranz and also a Girls Scout member and leader.

Louise was a homemaker who was dedicated to her

family; one of the best gifts she gave her children was

staying at home to raise them.

She is survived by two children, Joseph C. Pettyjohn Jr.; and Carol J., wife of Glenn Burnish, all of Reading. One granddaughter, Caitlin Burnish; and two great-grandchildren, Skyler Burnish and Victoria Burnish, also survive her.

Louise was predeceased by her brother, James, and his wife, Bessie (Saienni); her brother, Samuel, and his wife, Virginia (Pannell); her sister, Angeline, and her husband, William Smith; her sister, Genevieve, and her husband, Earl Saienni; and her sister, Mary, and her husband,

Richard Marine.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catharine of Siena R.C. Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606, with entombment to follow at Gethsemane Mausoleum. Friends may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, or Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Contributions may be made to the Exeter Community Library, 4565 Prestwick Dr., Reading, PA 19606 or United Way of Berks County, 501 Washington St., Reading, PA 19601. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



