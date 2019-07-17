Louise F. Richards passed away peacefully early Friday morning, July 12, at The

Highlands at Wyomissing, her home for the past 18 years. She had no regrets. She often said, "I've had a wonderful life!"

She was born Nettie Louise Frey, in Westboro, Ohio, in 1924, to Sarah Irene "Nettie" Larrick and Albert "Dutch" Frey. Her father called her "Jim"

because he wanted a boy. She was a proud graduate of

Jefferson High School's Class of 1942. She was a

cheerleader and played basketball. She had 10 classmates … 5 boys and 5 girls …total.

She was the commanding officer's secretary at Wright Patterson Air Base in Dayton, Ohio, during World War II. Her best friends, Gloria Ray and Bernice Johnson, were her constant companions. During her time at "Wright-Pat" she met and fell in love with an Army Air Corps guy named Dale Richards. He was "cute and funny and was a great dancer." They were married on Wednesday, April 2, 1947,

consciously avoiding "April Fool's Day." Dale was a

Beryllium Corp. executive at the plant on Tuckerton Road, who passed away in 1995.

Louise was a homemaker and a Cub Scout den mother who raised two boys, Mike and Tim. She was a great cook, except for the time she experimented with instant mashed potatoes and powdered milk. While they worshipped their mother, both boys delighted in tricking her into getting out of chores like cutting the grass by sabotaging the mower. One day, both boys will have to answer for the anguish they put her through as kids.

She was a favorite to all her sons' friends. Often times, kids would stop by and sit on the porch with her regardless of whether her boys were there or not. She was an avid but not serious bridge player and she loved to dance. She was proud of the small handful of "Masters Points" she'd earned at The Bridge Room.

In addition to being a World Class Mother, Louise also was an entrepreneur. She was a Vivian Woodard cosmetics distributor, mostly because she could get a discount on products she, personally, liked. She was the president of Champion Products, makers of The HandleRod, a self-contained, collapsible beryllium copper fishing rod. The small company was successful enough to be sold for a profit to NetCraft, a sporting goods mail order firm, in the late 1960s.

Louise was a lifelong member of PEO, one of the oldest women's organizations in North America founded in 1869 as a philanthropic organization supporting women with educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through grants, scholarships, awards and loans. She founded

Chapter AE in Berks County in the late '60s and founded Chapter BC, also in Berks, about a decade later. Her

proudest moment was when she officiated at the induction of her granddaughter, Leah Richards, into Chapter AE in 2010.

Louise is survived by her two sons, Mike, husband of Joan, Fleetwood, Pa.; and Tim, husband of Patty, Southbury, Conn.; and her half brother, Gary D. Frey. She has four grandchildren: Jenna, Leah, Chelsea and Matthew Richards.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Elizabeth "Grammy" Frey; sister, Anna Blanche; her husband, Dale; and grandson, Jacob Daniel Richards. Most of her friends and colleagues have gone on ahead of her but Louise would like to say goodbye to all her dear friends still at the Highlands who are staying behind for now. Rest assured Louise will have the cards dealt and those little crustless sandwiches ready for your arrival. God bless you all!

There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 5 Arch St., Fleetwood, on Friday July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Patrick Morris will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating online or mailing donations to: P.E.O. Foundation at P.E.O. Executive

Office; Treasurers Department, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312 or donate to one of several P.E.O.

projects. Information can be found at https://donations.peointernational.org.

