Louise A. (Krizan) Schroll, 72 of Wyomissing, passed away on April 10th in her residence. She was the wife of Stephen L. Schroll. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Anthony L. and Betty M. (Unger) Krizan. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Aaron A. McLean, Newtown, PA., Matthew R. Schroll, Miami, FL.; one daughter, Alison M. McLean, Wyomissing, PA; and two grandchildren, Kayla McKenzie and Penelope Schroll. A registered nurse for over forty years, she worked at Community General Hospital, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and the Reading Hospital. She was an avid gardener, lover of pets, and enjoyed showing her championship horses and dogs. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge. A public memorial service will be scheduled after the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolence, photos and memories can be shared at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020