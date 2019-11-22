|
Louise Diener Stoudt, 91, passed on November 18, 2019. She was born November 12, 1928 to the late Stuart and Esther Diener. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stoudt (married 62 years) and her siblings, Margaret and Patricia. She is survived by daughter, Margaret; and son, Thomas; grandchildren: Chris and Laura Wawrousek and Rachel and Camille Stoudt; and great-grandchild, Maya Robles. She was a devoted wife, mother and beloved grandmother. She learned Early American tole painting from her mother and enjoyed teaching her craft to many. Remembrance will be held at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 S Waverly St., Shillington, PA, Tuesday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Berks County Historical Society or Immanuel United Church of Christ. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhoome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019