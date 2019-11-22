Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Immanuel United Church of Christ
99 S Waverly St
Shillington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Stoudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Stoudt


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise Stoudt Obituary
Louise Diener Stoudt, 91, passed on November 18, 2019. She was born November 12, 1928 to the late Stuart and Esther Diener. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stoudt (married 62 years) and her siblings, Margaret and Patricia. She is survived by daughter, Margaret; and son, Thomas; grandchildren: Chris and Laura Wawrousek and Rachel and Camille Stoudt; and great-grandchild, Maya Robles. She was a devoted wife, mother and beloved grandmother. She learned Early American tole painting from her mother and enjoyed teaching her craft to many. Remembrance will be held at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 S Waverly St., Shillington, PA, Tuesday, December 3, at 2:00 p.m. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Berks County Historical Society or Immanuel United Church of Christ. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhoome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -