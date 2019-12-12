|
Louise M. Tassone Louise M. Tassone, 91, of, Wyomissing, passed away Saturday December 7, 2019 at 5:30 PM in Berks Heim where she had resided since February. Born in Italy, she was a daughter of the late Dominic Tassone and Carmella (Palumbo) Tassone. Louise was employed as a salesperson for Empire Beauty School for 13 years retiring in 1983 and she was a member of St Ignatuis Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Whitfield. Surviving are two nieces; Susan Owens & Debbie Jack; two great nieces & one great nephew; and four great great grand nieces & nephews She was predeceased by two sisters; Rose Marie Tassone and Josephine (Tassone) Jack. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Entombment was in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Bean Funeral Homes, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington was in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019