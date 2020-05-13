Louise V. (Stoudt) Kintzer, 97, of Bernville, passed away on Saturday, May 9 at Berks Heim. Louise was born in West Reading on December 6, 1922, a daughter of the late Mamie and Emerson Stoudt. She was the widow of Luke H. Kintzer who died in 1988. Louise is survived by her two children, son James L. Kintzer and his wife, Gloria, of Wyomissing, and daughter Marcia K. Kline and her husband, Karl, of Pittsburgh. There are four grandchildren and three greatgrandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Luther Stoudt, husband of Faye of Muncy, PA. She was predeceased by four brothers and sisters. The Family would like to thank all the staff in Essick Commons at Berks Heim for all of the care given to her in the past year. Kirkoff Funeral Home, 206 Main Street, Bernville, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Louise’s name may be made to Friedens Church, PO Box 366, Shartlesville, PA 19544. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 17, 2020.