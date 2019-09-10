|
Louise K. (Noll) Zambito, 69, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019, at the
Hershey Medical Center, Hershey,
surrounded by her loving family.
Louise was born in Reading, March 17, 1950, the
daughter of the late William E. and Daisy M. (Scheuring) Noll. Her husband, Joseph L. Zambito, passed away,
December 3, 2008.
Louise attended Central Catholic High School.
She was employed by Tony's Appliance Repair Service Inc., Reading, Pa., as a dispatcher and office manager for 19 years, last working August 1, 2019.
Louise previously worked as an office manager and
dispatcher for Stan Noll Appliances Inc., Reading, Pa., for 24 years. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and going to church, but what she cherished most was her family.
Louise is survived by two children, Joel Kent Zambito, Reading; and Rebekah Patricia Zambito, Ft. Myers, Fla.; one stepson, Thomas Allen Zambito, Reading,; her twin brothers, Stanley M. Noll, spouse of Rev. Donna Noll,
Auburn, Pa.; and Rev. Karl P. Noll, spouse of Gyda,
Modesto, Calif.; a granddaughter, Navia; and
step grandsons: Christopher, Zachary, Thomas Jr. and Dillan; a stepgranddaughter, Brittany; and a step great-grandson, Dominic.
She was preceded in death by one stepson, Robert L. Zambito (2014); and two brothers, unnamed (1938) and Willie (1947).
Louise's family would like to thank everyone at Penn State Health St. Joseph Center and Penn State Hershey Medical Center for their kindness, understanding,
dedication and compassion.
A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Burial will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA, 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.