Sister Lourdine Bielawski, 90, of the Bernardine

Franciscan Sisters Third Order Regular of St. Francis, died on Sunday evening, February 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, Pa., where she had resided since 2012.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Julian and Anna (Halicki) Bielawski.

Sister Lourdine entered the Bernardine Order on August 11, 1947, and was in her 72nd year of religious life. Sister earned a bachelor of science degree in education from

Villanova University, Villanova, Pa. She served her ministry in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan,

Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., as an elementary teacher, secretary, superior, provincial superior, provincial minister, administrator, sacristan and local minister.

Sister is survived by her sister, Tillie Greer, Philadelphia, Pa.

A viewing will be held at St. Joseph Villa, Reading, Pa., on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Convent Chapel, Mt. Alvernia, Reading, Pa. Burial will follow in the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters' Cemetery, Mt. Alvernia.

The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home Inc., Reading, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.



