Lowell H. Trexler, 88, of Topton, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 in his home while surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Shirley A. (Fitzgerald) Trexler whom he married on May 25, 1963. Born in Topton, Lowell was the son of the late Harry A. and Irma B. (Derr)Trexler. Lowell patriotically served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the St John’s United Church of Christ, Kutztown, PA., and Ray A. Master Post 217, American Legion, Topton. Lowell was employed at Air Products and Chemicals, Trexlertown, as a truck driver where he retired after 30 faithful years. After retiring, he continued to work as a truck driver at Ryder Trucking, Allentown. In his younger years, Lowell was employed at Eastern Lime, Kutztown and George W. Brown, Allentown. Lowell will always be remembered for his light-hearted personality, great sense of humor, and the love of western novels. His family would like to extend a special “Thank you” to the staff at the Leigh Valley Hospital – Hematology Oncology Department for the care they shown to Lowell. In addition to his wife of 57 years, Shirley, Lowell is survived by his son, Terry Trexler; daughter in-law, Christine (Hayes) Trexler; granddaughter, Megan Trexler; grandson, Kyle Trexler; and sister Myrl (Trexler) Andersen. He will be reunited with his daughter, Beth Ann Trexler who died tragically on May 29, 1986 at the age of 16. Lowell was also predeceased by his parents; sisters, Fern Schade, Irene Stopp, Frances Miller, Eleanor Reppert, Ruth Kistler and May Behm; and brothers, Irwin Swoyer, Carl Trexler and Franklin Trexler. Funeral services and burial in Fairview Cemetery, Kutztown, will be held privately at Lowell’s request. If you would like to honor Lowell, please send floral tributes directly to the Trexler residence on East Keller Street in Topton to brighten up Shirley’s spirits. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown and Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
. *Viewing Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 AM Ludwick- KUTZTOWN *Graveside Service Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM Fairview Cemetery