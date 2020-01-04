|
Luann J. (Christman) Kilousky, 64, of Land O’Lakes, Florida, formerly of Kutztown, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Born February 22, 1955 in Reading, she was the daughter of Janet (Zimmerman) and Stanley Christman. She and her husband of 42 years, John W. Kilousky, were married at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Hamburg, on August 27, 1977. Luann was a longtime registered nurse working throughout Berks County caring for others. Luann was a 1973 graduate of Hamburg High School and graduated with her degree as an RN from St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1976. She loved collecting artwork, was notorious for cooking chicken pot pie and chicken corn noodle soup and most of all, loved her doggie, Jellybean, very much. In addition to her husband, John and her parents, Luann is survived by her daughters, Tanya Kleffel, wife of Michael Kleffel, Tara Kilousky and Tamera Murtha, wife of Mitchell Murtha and by her son, Michael Kilousky. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ariana, Mitchell, Riley and Rory and by her sisters, Robin Orth, wife of Tim Orth and Cathy Zwaan, wife of Joseph Zwaan. A visitation with Luann’s family will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Luann’s memory to K9’s for Warriors at the following link: https://www.k9sforwarriors.org/ways-give-k9s-warriors Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Luann and her family. Online condolences may be offered to her family at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020