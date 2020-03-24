|
Luciano A. "Lucky" Filippini, Sr., 78, of Temple, passed away at home, after a brief illness, on Friday March 20th. He was born on January 21, 1942 in Ascoli Piceno, Italy and immigrated to the United States. He was the son of the late Giuseppe and Pasqualina (DiCarlo) Filippini. He was the owner of LA Filippini mushrooms for over 20 years. He was also an inventor & held patents that improved the global mushroom industry. He also owned & co owned other enterprises in Berks County. He was predeceased by his wife Lydia (Bernardo) Filippini, Survivors include a daughter Maresa F. Frank and husband Jared of Tempe, AZ, two sons Luciano "Lou" Filippini, Jr, and companion Lori Yoder of Oley, and Dario Filippini of Temple. There is a granddaughter, Pasqaulina Rose Filippini and a grandson Anthony Joseph Filippini. He is also survived by two brothers Benito Filippini and wife Carol of Fleetwood and Enrico Filippini and wife Linda of Florida. There are many nieces & nephews. He is predeceased by a brother Emidio Filippini and survived by his wife Helen Filippini. Funeral services will be private in the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple with burial in Gethsemane Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020