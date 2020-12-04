Luciano A. “Lou” Filippini Luciano A. “Lou” Filippini, Jr., 50, of Oley passed away Saturday, November 28th in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born in West Reading, Lou was the son of the late Luciano “Lucky” Filippini, Sr. and Lydia (Bernardo) Filippini. Lou was confirmed at Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. Lou was a 1988 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. He then earned an associate degree at Weidner University. Lou owned and operated several businesses during his lifetime. Lou really enjoyed the outdoors, he especially enjoyed golfing, hunting, farming, and fishing. Survivors include his loving son, Anthony “Tony” Joseph Filippini of West Reading. Lou is also survived by his fiancé, Lori Yoder. Also, a sister, Maresa F. Frank, wife of Jared Frank of Tempe, AZ. and a brother, Dario D. Filippini of Exeter Twp. There is a niece, Pasqualina Rose Filippini and two Uncles, Benny Filippini and Enrico Filippini. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the One Wish Foundation, 85 Kim Winona Ct., Fleetwood, PA 19522. The Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home in Temple is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com