Luciano Negron Rivera, 80, passed away July 2nd in his Wyomissing residence.

He was the husband of Aurelina Perez. He is also

survived by two daughters, Blasina Negron Gonzalez and Maria Mulero; and many grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 9:30 a.m., in St. Peter RCC. Burial in Gethsemane

cemetery. Friends may pay condolences on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading.