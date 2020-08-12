Luciano Vagnoni Luciano “Luchie” Vagnoni, 88, affectionately known as Lou Long or everybody’s “Uncle Lou”, passed away August 10, 2020 at Penn State Health-St. Joseph. Born in Reading, Luciano was a son of the late Filippo and Minnie (Ciabattoni) Vagnoni. After graduating Reading High School, he managed his parent’s restaurant, Mom’s Santa Fe Inn in Exeter Township. He performed there every weekend with his band Luchie Long & the Rockets featuring Hermy Herman. The band had a vast following and played constantly throughout Berks, Montgomery, and Lebanon counties. Later he joined his brother, the Legendary Shortly Long Band, playing keyboards for over 30 years. In 1970, Lou along with his brother Shorty and nephew Barry Vagnoni opened the W.I.N. Outlet, a wholesale retail operation for 34 years closing in 2004. It was during this time Lou along with his brother Shorty bought and operated Ontelaunee Park in New Tripoli, PA where the biggest country music stars appeared every weekend in the summer! Upon retirement he tended bar a few years at Naomi Hotel. Lou was predeceased by his wife Dorothy “Doe Doe” (Celmer) Vagnoni in 1996, his parents Filippo and Minnie, his brother Emidio “Shorty Long” and nephew Phil. He is survived by nephews Barry, husband of Dawn and David, husband of Trixie, also many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly and many cousins in Ascoli Piceno. Uncle Lou had a way of making everyone feel like family. Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, funeral services will be for immediate family only. Interment in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Condolences may be left at www.kleefuneralhome.com
