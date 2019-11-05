|
Lucille L. (Schott) Gincley Lucille L. (Schott) Gincley, 84, of Bechtelsville, passed away on November 2, 2019. She was the wife of Ronald S. Gincley sharing 64 years of marriage. Born in Bechtelsville, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Laura Schott. Lucille was a 1953 graduate of Boyertown High School and worked in the cafeteria of the Boyertown School District before retiring. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bechtelsville. Lucille loved playing bingo with friends. But most of all she loved her family which includes daughter Chris and husband Jim Palmer, and sons Rick and wife Sam and Mark and wife Mona. Lucille was blessed with nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a sister, Joyce Eddinger. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 South Main Street, Bechtelsville. Friends and family will be received beginning at 10:00 A.M. with a service to follow. Burial will be private at Union Cemetery. In lieu of owers, contributions may be made in her memory to Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are made by Morrell Funeral Home, Inc. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019