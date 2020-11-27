Lucienne “JJ” Weaver Lucienne “JJ” Weaver, 75, of Salisbury, NC (formerly of Deer Lake, PA) passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, Holland on March 26, 1945 she was the daughter of the late Susanne Lucienne Juliette Gossart and Hubertus Cornelius DeRuijter. Lucy was retired from Michael B’s Tavern in Deer Lake, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eric Ross Weaver and by her dearly missed beloved husband, Lynn Ross Weaver. She is survived by her daughter, Annette S. (Weaver) Mueller and husband Peter Mueller, daughter-in-law Michelle Weaver and grandchildren Jordan Mulligan, Cassandra Weaver, Ross Weaver, Mallory Mulligan-Olive, Reghan Weaver, Landon Weaver and Morgan Mueller. She is also dearly missed by her best buddy Polly who meant the world to mom. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Weaver family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.