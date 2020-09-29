1/1
Lucille D. Evans
Lucille D. Evans Lucille D. Evans, 81, of Spring Township, passed away September 27, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Donald F. Evans who passed away September 24, 2009. They celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Paul D. and Dorothy C. (Moser) Hagenbuch. Lucille worked as a medical assistant for several doctors for 15 years and later with a home health agency. A member of Wyomissing UCC, Gouglersville, she was a 1956 graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem, was an avid reader, and a very newsy person. She is survived by her daughters – Wendy L. wife of John L. Taylor, Jr., of Bowmansville, Cyndy L. wife of Kris Laba, of South Fort Myers, FL, her brother – Neil P. husband of Carol Hagenbuch, of Lansdale, her grandchildren – Carli, Rachel, Emily & John, III and her great grandchildren – Jacob, Luke, Owen & Gavin. She is also survived by her dear friend of 75 some years Lola Troutman. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Evans family. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
