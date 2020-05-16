Lucille Miller
Lucille T. Miller, 79, formerly of Shoemakersville, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Berks Heim. She was the beloved wife of George Miller. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Ladislaus S. and Anna (Luno) Bayus. Lucille was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a member of St. Mary R.C. Church, Hamburg, where she also served as the past president of St. Mary Altar and the Rosary Society. Lucille worked as a medical secretary for CPP Orthopedics Association from 1968, retiring in 1993. In addition to her husband George, Lucille is survived by two sons: Todd D. Miller, Honesdale, PA; and Jeffrey M. Miller, Watertown, MA. Two brothers: Stephen P. Bayus, Pottstown; and George J. Bayus, Harrisburg, husband of Sherry; and one sister; Marguerite, wife of Anthony Ninetto, Mohnton, also survive her. Services for Lucille will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

