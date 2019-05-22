Lucille D. (Buck) (Hoyer) Sebastian, 96, of Exeter Twp., passed away on May 19, 2019, in her residence.

She was the wife of the late John E. Hoyer. They were married for 60 years.

Born in Norfolk, Va., she was the daughter of the late Claude A.D. and Mildred (Knappenberger) Buck.

Lucille was employed for 23 years as the executive

secretary for Delaware Valley Safeguards Co. Inc. She was later employed as a receptionist at Health South, retiring in 2005. Lucille was a longtime member of First E.C. Church. She was president of the Governing Board, president of Women's Missions and lifetime member of the choir. She took missionary trips to Indonesia and Spain. She was

currently a member of Zion Spies E.R. Church.

She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Buck.

Survivors include her children: Susan Leinbach, Diane Hoyer, and John Hoyer, husband of Deborah. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, 2 stepgrandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 stepgreat-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Memorial Services will be held at Zion Spies Evangelical Reformed Church, 318 Spies Zion Rd., Reading, on Friday May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends and relatives at church 10-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Bean Funeral Home of Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements.



