Lucille (Schotter) Shomo Obituary

Lucille A. (Schotter) Shomo, 101, formerly of Reading, passed away August 20, 2019, at the Ephrata Manor.

Her husband, Allen J. Shomo, died on

November 2, 1992.

Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late William A. and Lucy K. (Beck) Schotter.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Lucille is survived by two children, Bonnie L., (Robert, Jr.) Madary, Lititz, and Richard A. Shomo, Peoria, Ariz.; three grandsons: Philip W. Madary, David A. Madary and James A. Shomo; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sister, Dorothy R. Rinker.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
