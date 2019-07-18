Lucinda "Cindy" Ella Crim, 51, died July 15, 2019, in her Reading, Pa., residence.

She was born February 15, 1968, in Ilion, New York, and was a daughter of William V. Crim, of Myerstown, Pa., and Agnes E.

(Bowie) Crim, of Mohawk, New York.

She was a 1986 graduate of Mohawk Central (N.Y.) High School.

Cindy was last employed as an aide in nursing homes in New York.

She was a member of Mohawk (N.Y.) Reformed Church. Cindy was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary and Alexander Hose Co. #1

Ladies Auxiliary.

Cindy is also survived by two siblings, Mark W., husband of Stacie J. (Leonis) Crim, of Exeter Township, and Victoria Ann Crim, of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Other survivors

include a niece, Leigh-Ann Crim; and three nephews: Eric M. Crim, Daniel L. Crim and Bryan C. Crim. There is also a great-nephew, Myles Tobias Johnson.

Cindy loved all things Victorian, classic Disney movies and children. Cindy will be remembered for her infectious laugh and deep faith in God.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mosaic House, 525 Franklin Street, Reading, PA 19602, or to

Mohawk Reformed Church, 20 S. Otsego Street, Mohawk, New York, 13407.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.

