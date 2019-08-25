|
Lucinda "Cindy" Crim, 51, died July 15th, 2019, in her Reading residence.
She is survived by her parents William V. Crim and Agnes E. (Bowie) Crim and two siblings, Mark W. Crim and Victoria Ann Crim. Other survivors include a niece, three nephews and a great-nephew.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 28th, at 7:00 p.m. in Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 421 Windsor St., Reading, with a visitation from 6:00-7:00 p.m. in the Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mosaic House, 525 Franklin Street, Reading, PA 19602.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,
Laureldale. www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019