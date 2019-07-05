Lucretia C. Rowe, 52, of Allentown,

formerly of Reading, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital, to be with her Lord and Savior with her family by her side.

She is survived by her loving husband,

Calvin R. Rowe, who were married for 30 years. She was born in Reading on July 29, 1966, a daughter of Laura (Archie) Jones, of Reading, and the late James J. Jones. She was a 1984 graduate of Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem, N.C., and was employed by Aetna Insurance Co. as a senior claims processor, first in Reading then in Allentown for 28 years, last working May 22, 2019.

Also surviving is her son, Calvin R. Rowe II; her brother, Erron Archie, of Muhlenberg Twp.; her sister, Erica Archie, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; her stepsister, Melissa Attwater, of Winston-Salem, N.C.; uncles, John P. Archie and his wife, Diane, and Thomas Archie; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins and close family friends. Also her many friends and co-workers from Aetna Insurance.

She was predeceased by her brother, James C. Jones.

A memorial service will be Monday, July 8, 2019, at 12 noon in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. A gathering of friends and relatives will be 11:30-12 noon. Please pay respects online www.theocauman.com.

