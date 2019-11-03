|
Lucy E. Lambert, 87, of Wernersville, passed away October 30, 2019, at Phoebe-Berks Village Gardens. She was the wife of the late John E. “Jack” Lambert. Born in Exeter Township, she was a daughter of the late Albert T. and Edna M. (Klee) Ruppert. Lucy worked in the school cafeteria until retiring. She loved to knit, sew and enjoyed her retirement in Arizona. Lucy also enjoyed traveling in the RV, where they met many new friends while traveling the United States. She had a great sense of humor and will be missed and loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Diana T. Blair, Tucson, Ariz.; Bradley J. Lambert, Crescent City, Calif.; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her siblings: Forrest “Butch” Ruppert, Barry Ruppert, Gail Williams, Linda Chase and Doris Bubb. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1 E Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Interment will be private. Please remember Lucy by making donations to Alzheimer’s Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019