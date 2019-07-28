Lucy K. Lundin, who had lived at Phoebe Berks Village in Wernersville since 2009, died on July 21st at the age of 96.

Mrs. Lundin, was born as Lucy Kathryn Smith in Hazleton, Pa., and grew up in the small town of Nuremberg, Pa., in the coal

regions of northeastern Pennsylvania. Her parents,

William E. Smith and Pearl Brobst Smith, owned a general store that was the center of community life in the village.

After graduating from high school in Nuremberg, Mrs. Lundin attended Syracuse University before transferring to Wheelock College in Boston, Mass., where she studied to become an elementary school teacher. Her affection for Wheelock continued throughout her life and she often

returned for reunions. While in Boston she met her future husband, Richard W. Lundin, at University Lutheran Church in Cambridge. After Richard returned from a tour of duty with the Navy in World War II, he and Lucy married and lived briefly in Nebraska, where Richard had been raised. They soon moved to Philadelphia while Richard

attended the Lutheran Seminary at Mt. Airy.

They spent eleven years in Easton, Pa., where Pastor Lundin served St. John's Lutheran Church and Lucy began her important role as a pastor's wife. In later years she also pursued her commitment to teaching by working at the Friends School in Baltimore. After briefer intervals living outside Philadelphia and in Baltimore, Mrs. Lundin and her husband moved to Wyomissing, Pa., where Pastor Lundin served Atonement Lutheran church from 1969

until his death in 1985.

During her years in the Reading area, Mrs. Lundin was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church and later Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Reading. Much of her life in her later years was devoted to spending time with and

caring for her ten grandchildren to whom she was deeply devoted.

Mrs. Lundin was predeceased by her only sibling, Donald Smith, who died in 2011.

She is survived by four of her five children and their spouses: Stacy and Jill Lundin, of Southampton, Mass.;

Ellen and Will Rice, of Brunswick, Maine; John and Joan Lundin, of Clark's Summit, Pa.; and Christopher and Pam Lundin, of Shillington, Pa. Her daughter, Anne Bready, of Towson, Md., died in 2007. She also is survived by ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Interment at a site adjacent to Mrs. Lundin's late

husband will be conducted as a private service for the

family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Phoebe Berks and sent to Phoebe Ministries at 1925 Turner St., Allentown, PA, 18104.

Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements.



