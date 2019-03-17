Luella M. Kocher, 95 years, formerly of New Smithsville, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Mosser Nursing Home in Trexlertown.

She was the widow of Earl Kocher. Born in Weisenberg Township, she was a daughter of the late George and

Athena (Rupp) Masters. Luella was a member of Ziegels U.C.C. in Breinigsville. She was a 50+-year member of

Kutztown Grange.

Survivors: daughters, Linda L., wife of James Fritch, of Mohnton, and Christal J., wife of Lenny Witman, of

Breinigsville; grandson, Kurt Witman; great-grand-children: Kyle, Ryan and Darren; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a grandson, Stacy Fritch.

Memorial service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, at

Keller Funeral Homes Inc., 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to time of service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ziegels U.C.C., 9990 Ziegels Church Rd.,

Breinigsville, PA 18031.



