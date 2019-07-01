Luis Frias, 38, of Granite City, Ill., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in Granite City.

He was born April 8, 1981, in West Grove, Pa., to Lucina Ochoa, of Pa., and Rafael Frias, of Granite City.

Luis worked for Alton Materials as a metal cutter.

He is survived by his mother and father; his stepmother, Vicky Frias, of Granite City; 3 daughters: Kassidy, Kassandra and Joslyn Frias, of Pa.; 2 sisters, Gloribee Frias, of Pa.; and Viridiana Frias, of Pa.; 2 half sisters, Maria Isabel Frias and Graciela Frias, of Granite City; and 2 half

brothers, Emmanuel and Rafael Frias, of Granite City.

Visitation was 5:00 p.m. until time of services at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.



