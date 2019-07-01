Luis Frias (1981 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luis Frias.
Service Information
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL
62040
(618)-931-3939
Obituary
Send Flowers


Luis Frias, 38, of Granite City, Ill., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, in Granite City.

He was born April 8, 1981, in West Grove, Pa., to Lucina Ochoa, of Pa., and Rafael Frias, of Granite City.

Luis worked for Alton Materials as a metal cutter.

He is survived by his mother and father; his stepmother, Vicky Frias, of Granite City; 3 daughters: Kassidy, Kassandra and Joslyn Frias, of Pa.; 2 sisters, Gloribee Frias, of Pa.; and Viridiana Frias, of Pa.; 2 half sisters, Maria Isabel Frias and Graciela Frias, of Granite City; and 2 half

brothers, Emmanuel and Rafael Frias, of Granite City.

Visitation was 5:00 p.m. until time of services at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.