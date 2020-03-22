|
Luis A. Ortiz, 64, of Reading, passed away March 18, 2020, in the Reading Hosptial. Born in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Pablo Ortiz and Alejadrina Torres Perez. Luis loved working with his hands and would always be seen working on bicycles. He is survived by his four siblings: Paulita Ortiz, Pablo Ortiz, Enrique Ortiz and Felix Ortiz. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, with burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Viewing will be held Tuesday, March 24, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Wednesday, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., in the funeral home. If you are physically unable to attend services you may log onto Luis Ortiz webcast by going on to the www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com and select his page. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020