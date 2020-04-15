Reading Eagle Obituaries
Luis Ruiz-Chaparro


1941 - 2020
Luis Ruiz-Chaparro Obituary
Luis Ruiz-Chaparro 78, of Reading passed away Monday April 13, 2020 in Tower Health Reading Hospital. He is survived by his wife Nancy Ruiz. Luis was born in Aguada Puerto Rico on September 3, 1941 a son of the late Ignacio Ruiz and Victoria Chaparro. He is survived by his children; Evelyn Ruiz of FL., Jorge Ruiz of Reading, Victoria Ruiz of Fleetwood, Nancy Z. Ruiz of Sinking Spring, 5 siblings; Angel Ruiz Chaparro, Carmen Ruiz, Ismael Ruiz, Lucilda Ruiz, Victoria Ruiz, 12 grandchuildren; Hector Luis Perez, Dominic Perez, Xavier Ruiz, Azelyn Torres, Yashira Santos, Pedro Santos, Victor Velez, Victoria Velez, Chris Angel, Sabrina Gonzalez, Erika Gonzalez, Jamilet Ruiz, and 2 great grandchildren; Damien Denyen Perez and Jamelys Alaia Gonzalez. Theo C Auman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020
