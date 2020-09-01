Luis A. Torres, Sr., 70, of Reading, passed away Saturday, August 29th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Luis was born in Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico on August 4, 1950, a son of the late Ezequiela (Onativia Santos) and Ramon C. Torres and is survived by his life partner of 47 years Carmella Kincaid. He served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist in the Vietnam War. and was a recipient of the Combat Infantryman Badge along with other awards. He was rated fully disabled from his experiences in Vietnam serving as a tunnel rat with the US Army in Vietnam and suffered from severe PTSD. In 2009 his dog tag, lost on a mission, was returned to him by members of the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command who purchased it from a street vendor on the streets of Hue. Luis loved fishing from any river, stream or water source. You may have seen him fishing from the Schuylkill Avenue Bridge, his favorite spot. Luis is survived by his daughter, Valerie Washington, of Sinking Spring; daughter, Nancy Marquez, of Reading, son, Luis A. Torres Jr., husband of Jeanette Torres, of Sinking Spring; son, Christopher Carvaajal of Reading; son, Freddy Leon, of Reading. Along with several "adopted children" Ivan Ortiz of Reading and Antwan Warren, husband of Destiny Warren, of Wernersville. Luis is also survived by his sister, Maria Torres, of Reading and by four grandchildren; DeSean and Jadyn Washington, Luis A. Torres III and Arianna Torres. Visitation will be held Friday in the Garden Chapel Area at Feeney Funeral Home from 8:45 AM to 9:45 AM. A Religious Service will follow at 9:45 AM. Military Honors will be provided at 10 AM by American Legion Ray A. Master Post 217, Topton. All capable Vietnam veterans are encouraged to attend and salute their comrade in arms. Graveside services with full US Army Military honors will be held at 11:30 AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, web cast, and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
