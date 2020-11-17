Luisa (Peschi) Kowaleski Luisa (Peschi) Kowaleski of Exeter Township, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in her home with family present. She was the wife of the late Jose Alvair. Born in Rome, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Addino and Margarita (Borani) Peschi. With her family, she moved to Cordoba, Argentina at the age of eight, graduating from high school at Colegio de la Inmaculada and earning her Bachelor’s Degree at Universidad Nacional de Cordoba. She taught the Italian language to elementary school students. After marrying her husband Jose, the family moved to the United States where she raised her two children and worked as a supervisor at JetNet Corporation. She is remembered by her friends and co-workers for her kindness and generosity. She loved to gather with family and friends, often cooking great Italian meals for all to enjoy. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena R.C.C. – Exeter Township. Luisa is survived by her daughter Shirley Dominick, wife of Scott of Exeter Township. She is predeceased by her son Claudio and her brothers Osvaldo and Marcello. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2:00 pm in St. Catherine of Siena R.C.C. – Exeter Township, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Holy Angels Mausoleum, Moon Township, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena R.C.C., 2427 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
.