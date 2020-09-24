Luke A. Snyder Luke A. Snyder, 81, of Lower Alsace, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the husband of Arlene J. Snyder of Lower Alsace. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Heber A. and Bertha (Kercher) Snyder. Luke was one of 12 children. He attended Mt. Penn and Exeter High Schools and proudly served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Luke worked for Andrew Hess, Inc. where he delivered rental and construction equipment. In addition to his wife, Luke is survived by his children: Debora Smith (James), Reading, Melinda Hinnershitz (Michael), Reading, Jodi Weldele (Charles, Jr.), Reading; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Services and interment are private. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com