Luke L. Horst, 97, a resident of Landis Homes, transitioned to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was the husband of the late Ruth King Horst, who died in 2013. Born in Brecknock Twp, Berks County, Pa., he was the son of the late Elmer K. and Katie Buckwalter Horst. Luke was ordained as a minister in the Mennonite Church in 1943 and served for 26 years as a pastor at Fairview Mennonite Church, in Reading, Pa. In 1950 he attended a one-year program for ministers at Eastern Mennonite College. In 1969 he was ordained as a bishop in the Bowmansville-Reading District of the Mennonite Church. Following his retirement, he served for one year among the congregations of the Gulf States Conference and for three years as overseer for Lancaster Conference churches in the New England area. For more than 30 years Luke was a board member of The Sword and Trumpet magazine, in Harrisonburg, Va. His gifts and abilities were also used in service with various parachurch organizations. He was a member of Gehman Mennonite Church. Luke loved family reunions and family hymn sings. He enjoyed table games, especially Scrabble, and was a competitive player of shuffleboard, pool, quoits and horseshoes. He was an avid reader. Surviving are six daughters: Naomi, wife of James Weaver, of Lancaster; Esther, wife of Lewis Martin, of Reinholds; Ellen Helmuth, of Bethlehem; Margaret, wife of John David Frost, of Stoneville, N.C.; Nancy Perkins, of Stoneville, N.C.; and Dorcas, wife of Graham Cyster, of Lititz; a son, Thomas, husband of Thelma (Weaver) Horst, of Lancaster; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Samuel Horst, of Harrisonburg, Va.; and John husband, of June Horst, of Elizabethtown; and a sister, Orpah Kurtz, of West Jefferson, N.C.; and by special friend, Millie Shellenberger. He was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Ronald Helmuth and Spencer Perkins; and by six siblings. A Memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, at 2:00 p.m., at Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl Pa. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family prior to the memorial service. A viewing will be held on Saturday evening, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., in the West Bethany Chapel at Landis Homes, 1001 E Oregon Road, Lititz, PA. The family will also greet friends following the service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Luke’s memory may be made to the Caring Fund at Landis Homes, 1001 E Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Funeral Home, Terre Hill, Pa.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020