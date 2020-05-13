Lukrezia (Lunenschloss) Metzger, 91, formerly of West Lawn, passed away peacefully in her residence on Friday, May 8th, 2020. She was the widow of Peter Metzger, who passed away July 4, 1999. Born in Wuppertal-Elberfeld, Germany, in 1928 she was the daughter of the late Herman and Freida (Stolper) Lunenschloss. After getting married to Peter Metzger they immigrated to West Lawn, Pennsylvania in 1947. Lukrezia was employed at The Berkshire. Lukrezia enjoyed cooking, knitting, listening to music, as well as playing board and card games with her loved ones during her free time. Lukrezia is survived by her children: Ronald (Melissa Metzger),of Hagerstown, MD; and L. Gilda (widow of Bernard Keturakis) of Wyomissing, PA; her seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter. In addition to her husband, Lukrezia was predeceased by her son, Dr. John D. Metzger. Services for Lukrezia will be private at the convenience of her family. She will be laid to rest in Pleasant View Cemetery, Spring Township. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 13 to May 14, 2020.