Lula (Hatzas) Dastra, 98, of Whitfield, passed away September 9, 2019, at the
Reading Hospital.
Her husband, Anthony Dastra, died on April 13, 2009. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Efthimios and Eleni (Kikiricou) Hatzas.
She was a woman ahead of her time owning and
operating Lula Dastra Beauty Salon for over 60 years,
retiring in 2000. She also invested in real estate and was very business savvy. Many of her clients became lifelong friends. Lula was a member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Reading, where she volunteered throughout her life.
Lula had a friendly personality, caring nature and love of her family; she will be greatly missed. She will be
remembered for many things, including her devotion to her family, her contagious smile and the ability to strike up a conversation and helping many people throughout her life. She was a world traveler with her daughter and enjoyed golfing with her sister, cooking amazing Italian, Greek and Pennsylvania Dutch cuisines.
Lula is survived by two children, Marcia V. Darcourt, Whitfield; and James A. Dastra, Cape Coral, Fla.; and her brother, Augustus Hatzas, Mohnton.
She was predeceased by her sister, Victoria Porcaro, who died on December 9, 2018.
The family would like to thank the cardiac division at the University of Pennsylvania, Reading Hospital and Phoebe Berks for their loving care and support over the years.
Services will be Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 E. Wyomissing Blvd., Reading, PA 19611 with burial to follow at Charles Evans Cemetery. Friends may call Friday from 9 to 10:00 a.m., at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sts.
Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church at the above address.
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.