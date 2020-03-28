|
Lulu H. (Moser) Frey, 97, of Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, formally of Kutztown, passed away Friday March 27, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late Harvey (Sonny) Frey. Born in Mertztown she was the daughter of the late William and Sallie (Hieter) Moser. She was a graduate of Kutztown High School. Lu and Sonny operated grocery stores in Kutztown and Fleetwood, The Fancy Pantry, Crystal Bowl and The Kitchen. She was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, Kutztown Lioness Club and Eastern Star for over 50 years. She is survived by two sons: Jack, husband of Linda of Fleetwood, and Richard, husband of Eileen of Lebanon, NJ, brother William (Bill) Moser of Macungie, five grandsons, and six great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by brother Kenneth Moser. Services at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, 201 East Main St., Kutztown PA 19530. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020