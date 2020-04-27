|
Luther L. “Luke” Bollinger, 89, of Wyomissing, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Joan D. (Fisher) Bollinger with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Luther L. and Frances Bertha (Wright) Bollinger. Luther was employed for 35 years by Dana Corp. as a tool and dye maker prior to retiring in 1984. He served as a constable for 24 years in Wyomissing Hills Borough. Since 1940 he was a member of Alsace Lutheran Church, Muhlenberg Twp. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and was a 1948 Graduate of Reading High School. He was past secretary of the PA State Constable Assn and of the Berks County Constable Assn and was named Constable of the Year. He also was past Sponsor Chairman of the Ruffled Grouse Society Charles E, Bechtel Chapter, Reading and received the 30 year service award and was a Past President of the Club Chateau Fishing and Hunting Club in Pike County. He was a Past Secretary of the Credit Committee of the Berks Community Federal Credit Union. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Eric L. Bollinger husband of Brenda of Temple; grandsons Jordan husband of Kristl of Wernersville; Jared husband of Jennifer of Colorado Springs, CO; Adam of Boulder, CO; step-grandson Christopher Mimm of Nairobi, Kenya; brother Edward of Deer Park, NY and sister Donna Hill wife of Dennis of Manheim, PA. His brother David died in 2014. A memorial service will be held in Alsace Lutheran Church at a date and time to be announced. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Bollinger may be made to Alsace Lutheran Church, 2201 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020