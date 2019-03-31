Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luther Henne.

Luther S. Henne, 90, of Wyomissing, passed away Friday, July 13th, 2018, at

Wyomissing Health & Rehabilitation

Center.

Luther was born in Bernville, a son of the late John Irwin and Amy Edith (Anspach) Henne. He worked as a car salesman and he loved fishing and sketching.

He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Luther is survived by a daughter, Bonita S., wife of David Gresh, of Boyertown; by six grandchildren: Kyle D. Gresh, Farah B. Gresh, Chad N. Gresh, K. Scott Schaeffer, Tiffany Schaeffer and Jennifer Schaeffer; and eight great-grandchildren. Luther is also survived by his companion of 39 years, Rosalie J. Goldsborough.

He is predeceased by his daughter, Sheila R. Schaeffer (2000); and two brothers,

Richard A. Henne (2018) and Gilbert J. Henne (1999).

Services were private with interment in Strausstown Cemetery. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, assisted the Henne family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.



