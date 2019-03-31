Luther S. Henne, 90, of Wyomissing, passed away Friday, July 13th, 2018, at
Wyomissing Health & Rehabilitation
Center.
Luther was born in Bernville, a son of the late John Irwin and Amy Edith (Anspach) Henne. He worked as a car salesman and he loved fishing and sketching.
He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Luther is survived by a daughter, Bonita S., wife of David Gresh, of Boyertown; by six grandchildren: Kyle D. Gresh, Farah B. Gresh, Chad N. Gresh, K. Scott Schaeffer, Tiffany Schaeffer and Jennifer Schaeffer; and eight great-grandchildren. Luther is also survived by his companion of 39 years, Rosalie J. Goldsborough.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Sheila R. Schaeffer (2000); and two brothers,
Richard A. Henne (2018) and Gilbert J. Henne (1999).
Services were private with interment in Strausstown Cemetery. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Shillington, assisted the Henne family. www.kleefuneralhome.com.