Luther R. Moyer, 82, of Douglassville, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at ManorCare Sinking Spring. He is the husband of Anna Marie (Pfueller) Moyer. Born in Womelsdorf, he is the son of the late Wilson Moyer and Verna (Zerbe) Moyer.

Luther owned and operated L&A Moyer Trucking

Company for 47 years. He also was a member of the

Stonersville Fire Company and the Amity Fire Company. In his spare time, you would find Luther gardening,

throwing parties, playing with his numerous dogs and cats and even playing the guitar for a band in his younger years. Luther enjoyed farming and he also collected antique farm tractors.

Luther is survived by his children: Barbara Moyer, of

Womelsdorf; Donna Wilson, of Polatra, Florida; Alice

Moyer, of Downingtown; and Rodney Moyer, of

Newmanstown. He is also survived by his siblings: Marie Bertram, wife of the late Donald Bertram, of Womelsdorf; Jean Baer, wife of Lee Baer, of Womelsdorf; Wayne Moyer, husband of Margo Moyer, of Newmanstown; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, David Moyer, of Newmanstown; and Raymond Moyer, husband of Vickie Moyer.

