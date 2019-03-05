Luther F. Werner, 73, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, at his residence.

Luther was born in Pottsville, on December 11, 1945, a son of the late Edna (Reber) and Floyd F. Werner. He was the widower of Darlene S. (Hess) Werner. He is survived by his life partner, Lynn Van Duyne.

Luther was a Blue Mountain Graduate, Class of 1963, and was previously employed by Exide Battery, Hamburg, and East Penn Manufacturing, Topton.

Luther is also survived by his son, Scott Werner, husband of Maria, of Orwigsburg; his daughter, Stacy Oswald, of Danville; and by grandchildren, Kevin and Laura Werner,

of Orwigsburg.

There will be no services. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg, is honored to have served the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.



