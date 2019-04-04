|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Luz Maldonado.
Luz M. Maldonado, 71, passed April 3rd in her residence. She was the wife of Pedro L. Maldonado. She is survived by her children, Carlos M. Maldonado, Crucita Perez, wife of Eddie Perez, and Luz M. Maldonado; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 7 brothers and sisters. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. www.henningerfuneralhome.com
Henninger Funeral Home Inc & Crematory
229 N 5Th St
Reading, PA 19601
(610) 373-4500
Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019