Luz Maria Reyes, 87, passed away

peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, in her Reading residence surrounded by her loving family. Her loving husband, Teodoro Reyes, passed away January 30, 2014.

Luz was born in Hatillio, Puerto Rico, on April 16, 1932, a daughter of the late Antonio and Juana (Teron) Torrado. She was a member of St Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Confraternity of Sacred Heart of Jesus. Luz was employed by Rachman Manufacturing, Latisse Handbags for several years, OB Dyers manufacturing materials for over 10 years,

Dimensions knitting for 5 years, and lastly, Early

Beginnings for several years.

Surviving are her 2 children, Teodoro Reyes Jr, of Reading, Mary L. and her husband, Victor Rodriguez, of Blandon; 4 grandchildren: Melissa Rodriguez, Sandra Rodriguez,

Lucas Reyes, Elijah Rodriguez; and 5 great-grandchildren: Asa Jarjusey, Jovany Rodriguez, Adwin Jarjusey, Ivelis

Rodriguez and Elis Reyes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 7, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in St Peter the Apostle RCC, 322 S. 5th St., Reading. Entombment to follow in Chapel of St. George, Gethsemane Cemetery. Viewings will be Thursday, 7-9 p.m., and Friday, 8-9 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Please visit website to honor Luz. www.theocauman.com.

