Lydema E. Heffleger Lydema E. Heffleger, 88, of Leesport, passed away on May 3, 2020 at the Berks Heim Nursing Home. Born on September 15, 1931 in Maidencreek Township, she was a daughter to the late A. Howard and Alice (Hottenstein) Heffner. Lydema was the loving wife of 58 years to the late Samuel E. Heffleger, who passed away on December 18, 2012. Lydema was a member of St. John’s Gernants United Church of Christ. Lydema is survived by her, two daughters, Nancy E. Bloss of Dallas, TX and Joanne E. Heffleger of Carlsbad, CA. In addition to her parents, A. Howard Heffner and Alice (Hottenstein) Heffner, Lydema is predeceased by her three brothers, Herbert Heffner, Robert Heffner and Walter Heffner and three sisters, Helen Fenstermacher, Lillian Berger and Marian Stahler. Lydema’s daughters would like to thank the staff of Berks Heim floor A3 for the care they provided to their mother. Graveside services were held on Friday, May 8, at the St. John’s Gernants Cemetery with Rev. Frances Merkel officiating. Memorial donations in Lydema’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Home Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple. Online condolences can be given at www.MilkinsTrymbiskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.